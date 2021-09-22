With the WWE Draft less than a few weeks away, several NXT Superstars are expected to get called up to either RAW or SmackDown.

On Tuesday, the WWE on FOX Twitter account asked fans to choose which NXT star they want to see on the main roster. Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman chimed in with his views. He wrote:

@raquelwwe over eyeryone!!!!

Strowman and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez are a real-life couple. They often post videos via social media of them training together and attending social gatherings.

As noted, Gonzalez will finally defend her title against Franky Monet on next week’s episode of NXT 2.0. The match was supposed to take place last week but was delayed for unknown reasons.

Strowman, who became a free agent on August 31, has reportedly been in talks with Impact Wrestling but the two sides have yet to come to terms on a deal. He will face EC3 at the “Free The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All” event on Friday, Oct. 1 at midnight. It will be his first match since he was released by WWE on June 2.