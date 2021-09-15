Since the inception of AEW, the company has done a fantastic job integrating their young talent with the experienced performers.

AEW Commentator Jim Ross spoke on the latest episode of Grilling JR about the companies latest talent acquisitions, and how the debut of CM Punk has impacted the rest of the locker room. Ross mentioned how many of the younger talent who haven’t experienced major crowd reactions like CM Punk or Bryan Danielson/Adam Cole’s shocking debuts at AEW All Out have come to him and said, “I never knew it was going to be like this.”

“It’s been exciting times for us in AEW,” Ross said. “One thing about this crew, they’re seeing what hard work can result in for the fans, and them eventually. Can you imagine how many of those kids that we’ve been neutering for 2 years, how they feel when they’re able to display their skills to a big crowd that gives a damn? Not 300 people at an indie show or whatever, but there’s not enough numbers there. These kids are living their dreams. I don’t know how many talents I’ve had come to me and say ‘I never knew it was going to be like this.’ That started with Punk coming back to Chicago. It’s an interesting time to be a fan for sure. I just hope these guys continue to work their ass off. We have all these great potential matchups coming up that are going to be wonderful.”

After Punk defeated Darby Allin in his AEW debut, the “Best in the World” was challenged by Team Taz on the latest episode of Dynamite. Ross spoke about Punk’s future in AEW and how he wont be wrestling everyday.

“I sat down the other day on the airplane and just made some mental notes of potential CM Punk opponents,” Ross said. “There’s a year’s worth, at least, not counting returns. [CM Punk] is not going to wrestle every week obviously, nor should he, nor should anybody quite frankly. I love that aspect.”

It was reported by Ringside News that Ross would be transitioning out of full-time AEW commentating but will still work major matches. The AEW Commentator continued to talk about the impact of Punk’s AEW debut and how it re-energized his love for the wrestling business.

“I told him that night in Chicago, not that I was phoning anything in, I wasn’t. But the emotional side that you can’t taste, feel, or touch returned in a big, big time way,” Ross mentioned. “I got the best job in the world. I’m in the business that I love. I want to do this as long as I can. I don’t know how long that is, but until I or somebody including me decides I’ve had enough, then I’m going to keep doing it. I couldn’t have that feeling with half a house, or three, or four hundred people, or an empty audience in Daily’s Place. Life is good. I don’t know it could be much better.”

