John Cena joined That Scene with Dan Patrick to talk about his acting career and some wrestling. Cena talked about his SummerSlam match against Roman Reigns and described some of the best crowd reactions he heard during the match.

“At SummerSlam, the greatest sound to hear was certainly the interest,” Cena said. “It’s that buzz before the bell rings. They want you guys to take them on this ride, this story.

“And then surprises at the end when Brock Lesnar came out and no one knew what the hell what was going on. Those are really cool when you can surprise the audience too, because those are so very, very rare.”

Cena’s match quickly gave way to the return of Brock Lesnar, who confronted Roman Reigns and even attacked Cena in the post show segment. Lesnar was seen sporting a new look, completely with a pony tail, something Cena claimed to not have noticed. Regardless of how he looks, Cena still finds Brock to be one of the all time greats.

“I didn’t notice the pony tail,” Cena revealed. “I noticed that he was the size of two Brock Lesnar’s, that’s pretty much it. He looks mean and nasty no matter what, and I just think he’s trying to stretch the boundaries of that to see what he can pull off. But he’s an anomaly. He’s one of, if not the best ever.”

