Malakai Black versus Dustin Rhodes has been announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite.

Following his victory over Lee Johnson tonight on Rampage, Black was confronted by Rhodes. Just as Rhodes made his way into the ring, Black retreated. Later in the show, Rhodes told Rampage commentator Mark Henry that he’s sick and tired of watching Black wipe out his Nightmare Family.

“Malakai Black. Since you’ve entered the AEW scene, you have been about one thing, and that has been the element of surprise,” Dustin Rhodes began in his interview with Henry. “This Wednesday on Dynamite, I am coming straight for you. I know that you’re from a place of darkness, son. But guess what? I thrive in darkness! For five decades, I have thrived in darkness. There isn’t anything that you could do to me that I haven’t already been through.”

Since Black’s arrival on AEW, he has defeated Cody Rhodes, Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson. It’ll be interesting to see if Dustin could be the pivotal piece to end Black’s hot streak against the Nightmare Family.

Below is the updated card for AEW Dynamite’s fallout show from All Out:

* Malakai Black vs. Dustin Rhodes

* Jon Moxley’s Homecoming

.@dustinrhodes comes to the aid of a fallen @BigShottyLee, but #MalakaiBlack is systematically dismantling the #NightmareFamily before our eyes. Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWRampage LIVE! pic.twitter.com/XwOZfs6wne — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2021

– Next week on Rampage, PAC and Andrade El Idolo will square off in a highly anticipated singles match. This bout was made after it was reported that their originally showing at All Out was canceled.

These two have been butting heads since early August. Andrade’s last match in AEW took place in his in-ring debut at Dynamite: Road Rager against Matt Sydal. There currently is speculation that Andrade will still have a match at All Out against a mystery opponent, but this has not been confirmed by AEW management as of this report.