NXT 2.0 made its much-anticipated debut this week showcasing a new direction for NXT. The viewership and key demo numbers were up from last week, and the show had some change behind the scenes as well.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Shawn Michaels was in charge of NXT as Triple H is recovering from heart surgery. It was reported before the show that Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn was at the taping.

Meltzer also noted on WOR that Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard were not at the tapings, which was reported earlier by Ringside News. Prichard has visited NXT recently, but McMahon has reportedly not been at NXT since his visit down the Performance Center this past summer.

McMahon, however, did review the script for NXT 2.0 and was involved in creative. McMahon, though, is not the key man in charge. It has been previously reported that McMahon and Prichard will not be directly involved in producing NXT.