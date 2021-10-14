The winner of the AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament in March may soon be returning to the promotion. Tweeting out earlier this morning, Mizunami indicated that she had returned to the United States.

“Hello USA,” Mizunami simply tweeted.

While there is no confirmation of an imminent AEW return, it is likely Mizunami’s next destination. The joshi star announced via Twitter on September 23 that she was planning to return to the US to wrestle for AEW once again. Should she return to AEW, it will be her first appearance for the promotion since the spring.

A seventeen year veteran this November, Mizunami was trained by WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura. She has spent most of her career in Japan, wrestling primarily for Pro Wrestling WAVE while also appearing for SEAdLINNNG (where she is the Beyond the Sea Champion), Sendai Girls, Oz Academy, REINA, Ice Ribbon and Big Japan Pro Wrestling. She is also known for being a semi-regular on GATOH Move’s ChocoPro program, the company run by AEW star Emi Sakura.

Mizunami first appeared for AEW at their inaugural event, Double or Nothing, where she teamed with Hikaru Shida and Riho to defeat Aja Kong, Emi Sakura and Yuka Sakazaki. She would next appear in the AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament early in 2021, where she defeated Maki Itoh, Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki and Nyla Rose to win the tournament. She was awarded an AEW Women’s World Title match against Hikaru Shida at AEW Revolution, where Shida emerged victorious.

After wresting Shida, Mizunami briefly teamed with Shida and Thunder Rosa to battle Maki Itoh, Nyla Rose and Dr. Britt Baker. She later became a staple on the early days of AEW Dark: Elevation, notably forming a tag team with Leyla Hirsch. Her last appearance saw her lose to Abadon on the May 3 episode of Elevation.

You can see Mizunami’ s tweet below.