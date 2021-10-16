On this week’s Supersized SmackDown, WWE Hall of Famer Edge delivered his final words to Seth Rollins ahead of their Hell in a Cell match this Thursday at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

Edge admitted that Rollins invading the Copeland residence a few weeks ago was right out of his playbook.

“I should have seen it coming,” Edge said. “It’s straight out of my playbook. Remember years ago when I slapped Cena’s dad? I underestimated you, just like you underestimated me at SummerSlam.”

Later in the promo, Edge threatened to invade Rollins’ home to confront SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

“Now, I could go to your home and have a chance encounter with Becks,” Edge said. “Heaven knows, we have some history. But I’m not going to do that.”

Edge was referring to his in-ring segment with Lynch on SmackDown 1000 in 2018. During that segment, Edge tried to convince Lynch that she was making a mistake by ruining her friendship with Charlotte Flair. Lynch then asked Edge to leave the ring unless he wants her to injure his neck again. The segment ended with a brawl between Lynch and Flair, as a helpless Edge looked on.

“Big Time Becks” responded to Edge’s promo by posting a picture of their segment from a few years ago. Her tweet can be seen below.

Lynch wrestled Banks in a non-title match on Supersized SmackDown. The two women will share the ring with Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match at Crown Jewel.