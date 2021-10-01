Former WWE NXT star Bobby Fish joined Busted Open Radio Thursday to talk about his upcoming TNT Championship match with Sammy Guevara. Fish got the match after tweeting at Guevara following his title win over Miro last night on AEW Dynamite. He explained his mindset to hosts Dave LaGreca and Bully Ray.

“I’m home watching AEW just like everybody else,” Fish said. “And I see this thing go down, and I’m thinking to myself, ‘okay, fortune favors the bold. And that title, and this mustache, would look friggin’ fantastic together. I’m like, ‘listen, I can sit on my hands here and do nothing or I could put my name in the ring, so to speak, and see what happens.’ So that’s what I did.”

When asked if he was aware how winning the title would change his life, Fish said that was all part of the plan. Once again bringing up how good his mustache will go with the title, Fish looks forward to making a statement against Guevara and take what he just won.

“That’s the plan, man,” Fish said. “Like I said, man, I looked at that title and I got this mustache – they would look great together, and the only way to take that from him is to go and take it from him. So that’s what we’re doing.”

Fish and Guevara will collide next week on AEW Dynamite, marking Guevara’s first title defense of the TNT Title. The show will also see Fish share a locker room with former Undisputed Era stablemate Adam Cole, who will team with the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega to take on Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.

