CM Punk blew up the wrestling world when he made his return for the first time in seven years at “The First Dance” on Aug. 20. Since then, Punk has expressed his motivation to help AEW grow and help out the younger talent on the roster.

Punk has also said in interviews that WWE was never on the table, and he has noted that there would not be much for him to do if he were to come back to WWE.

Punk recently spoke with DAZN and was asked if he would have considered a comeback at all if AEW did not exist.

“It’s a great question. One I’ve actually thought about, but I don’t think so,” Punk admitted. “It happened at the right time, and timing is everything. There’s a lot of stuff that I had to heal on my own. I’m happy AEW is around now because I really don’t know if I’d have gone there sooner.

“I’m not so worried about the past. I’m not so worried about the future. I’m worried about the present. That’s where I’m at now. I’m worried about the fans in the building. If they’re having a good time. If they’re going to tell their friends that they had a great time and they’re gonna come back next time. I want to I want to make sure they’re leaving with a giant smile on their face.”