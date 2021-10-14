CM Punk was recently on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox discussing his comeback in pro wrestling. He talked about whether his approach in the ring has changed after being away for seven years.

“I’m not sure if I’ve changed anything. I’m still trying to remember how to do it,” Punk admitted. “I’m very much one of those dudes that wants simplicity, and I would rather just go out there and listen to the crowd. Have a couple of beats and just let the crowd take us to wherever we’re going to go, but after not wrestling for seven years and you’re in the ring with people that you’ve never wrestled before, I realized my approach has to be a certain way.

“So when I say that I’m still getting my legs underneath me, it’s in that regard. It’s just remembering how to do all this stuff. I think it was easier when you’re wrestling Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, but that’s way harder on your body. But mentally, it’s like a muscle you don’t use, so you lose it. I’m just slowly getting that back.”

Many wrestlers prefer to call their match in the ring rather than pre plan a whole match beat for beat. Punk revealed which side of the fence he is on.

“I’m very much a guy that believes the less you have called, the more organic and better the match will be,” Punk said. “I said this to somebody backstage the other day, ‘Hey, you can’t f*ck up if you have nothing planned.’ You just can’t. You just go out there and you wrestle. It’s different when you’ve never wrestled somebody. Gone are the days of two separate locker rooms, and the referee telling you what the finish is, and you get the ring and you just do that. Not a lot of people would be able to do that nowadays.

“Do I think that’s unfortunate? Yes. Am I going to be the old timer who complains about that? Maybe some days but I also recognize that it’s gone. It’s gone. This is what we have. I’m just going to work on making what we have better. I guarantee you, me and Bryan Danielson were booked on a show, we could go out there with nothing called and wrestle, and I’m sure it’d be fantastic, and I would have fun and he would have fun. Just certain people just don’t have that experience.”

AEW recently unveiled a TBS Championship for the women’s division. The title is likely to be similar to the TNT Championship, in that it won’t be a secondary title for the division and will be on-par with the main women’s title. Punk gave his thoughts on the new TBS Championship and the desire from fans and AEW talent for a trios championship.

“I think if everybody has a title and if everybody’s a champion, then nobody’s a champion,” Punk stated. “I think you got to be really careful with that, and I think TBS Title’s even pushing it. There’s already a women’s title. Do we have the depth in the women’s division? Do we have the depth in the men’s division to have a secondary title? I think it’s been doing pretty good so far.

“I think Miro brought a lot of credibility to that belt and stabilized it, and obviously, Kenny Omega is the AEW Champion. It’s kind of a touchy subject. I know in 2021 everybody wants to really extol the virtues of women’s wrestling, and this isn’t a knock. I married a women’s wrestler. I just wonder if we have the personnel to support a secondary or a title that’s on even footing with the women’s title.

“I don’t know, and trios, it’s the same thing. Yeah, there’s a lot of stables that have three people, and yeah, you can have me tag with Sting and Darby [Allin], but, again, if everybody’s a champion, nobody’s a champion. There needs to be, in my opinion, less titles, but we’ll see how it goes. I’m sure all the women will prove me wrong, and I’m okay with that. I think maybe instead of a another women’s title, maybe women’s tag belts, but then again, I don’t know. Women’s tag belts before trio belts, I’ll say that.”

