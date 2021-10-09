Tonight is GCW Fight Club, which will be held at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey and will be streamed live on FITE TV. The event is headlined by Jon Moxley vs. Nick Gage for the GCW World Championship. Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage tonight at 8 pm ET.

Moxley won the title at The Art of War Games surprising Matt Cardona. Gage and Moxley have been at war since Spring Break and most recently at Draft Day, and the two will look to settle their long-time feud that originated in CZW. Gage hopes to make history by becoming a three time GCW World Champion.

Cardona will be putting his GCW career on the line as he faces Effy for the Internet Championship. Cardona had hoped to regain his GCW World Championship, but at Get Lost Alot, Cardona was forced to put his Internet Championship on the line, and Effy came in and won the title off of him. Cardona will look to win back his Internet Championship, but if he does not, then his GCW career will be over.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is set to make a special appearance on the show as well. Moxley and Gage have been very open about how influential Foley has been to their careers, and Foley will present the GCW World Title before the match.

Below is the full card for Fight Club:

* Scramble Match: Gringo Loco vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Calvin Tankman vs. Brayden Lee vs. Dante Leon vs. ASF

* Atticus Cogar vs. Jordan Oliver

* Alex Zayne vs. Ninja Mack

* Shane Mercer vs. Yoya

* Internet Title vs. GCW Career: Effy (c) vs. Matt Cardona

* AKIRA, Alex Colon & G-Raver vs. Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray, Mance Warner & Matthew Justice)

* Chris Dickinson & Starboy Charlie vs. Joey Janela & Marko Stunt

* GCW World Title Deathmatch: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Nick Gage