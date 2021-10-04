“Gimmick Attorney” Mike Dockins was on a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman discussed the trademark dispute between WWE and Chelsea Green over Green’s name. WWE would drop the trademark, and Dockins gave his reasoning as to why they might have.

“Chelsea is a client, and she’s a sweet girl. At first, I thought it was a spite move,” Dockins admitted. “I really, truly in my heart believed this was purely out of spite that they did this, but as things progressed, and they abandoned it, and moved out of the way and she’ll get to own her own name, it occurred to me, I think that the attorneys that they were using aren’t wrestling fans and just didn’t realize that she had been released.

“They just didn’t have a clue. That’s what I think it was. I really don’t think it was spite. I think that the top people, of course, do. The attorneys that I’ve talked to, in their general counsel, are wrestling fans, but they’ve got a huge network of attorneys and people they use both internally and externally, and I don’t think they’re wrestling fans. I just don’t think they realized this is somebody that we let go.”

Last year, WWE had canceled a trademark filing over “Cody Rhodes”. Rhodes had publicly talked about the situation, and Hausman asked Dockins if there was any other insight to the situation.

“Cody is a client, so that’s one of those I can’t really comment on,” Dockins noted. “He said whatever he said. All I can say is, it worked out the way it should have.”

