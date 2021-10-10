The Young Bucks had a big hand in recommending and bringing Bobby Fish into AEW, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The former NXT star made his debut on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite against AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara. Fish lost the match after Guevara hit his finisher, GTH, for the pinfall victory.

After the match, AEW officially welcomed Fish to AEW as he is reportedly under a full-time deal. AEW waited to make the announcement as a way to frame the match’s build as an outsider coming into AEW and wanting a title shot. As opposed to just a regular talent offering up the challenge.

Of course, Matt and Nick Jackson are also AEW EVPs and the report noted it’s fairly common for any of the EVPs to be involved in recruiting/signing new talent. At times, they are involved in direct negations with possible incoming stars.

Fish is set to have his second AEW match against Bryan Danielson on this Saturday’s AEW Dynamite.