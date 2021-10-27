One of the youngest and brightest stars on the independent wrestling scene has suffered a serious injury. On Twitter this morning, 18 year old Starboy Charlie confirmed that he suffered a broken leg last night competing at Jamie Iovine’s Halloween Hootenany event.

“Thanks a lot for the love, positivity and kind words,” Charlie said. “My leg is broken. It sucks but I’m gonna recover and come back hopefully soon. The medical terms are: a spiral fracture of the distal tibial diaphysis with a 5 mm lateral displacement of the distal fracture fragment.”

The injury took place in a tag match, where Charlie teamed with fellow teenage star Nick Wayne (son of Buddy Wayne) to take on New Japan Strong regulars Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs. Charlie was hurt trying an assisted variation of the Sliced Bread #2 move; the match was immediately stopped and he was helped to the back. AEW star Joey Janela was among the first to tweet about Charlie’s injury.

Trained at Gold Mine Wrestling by Sparkey Ballard, Charlie began wrestling at the age of 12. He started out working in the California wrestling scene but gained notoriety in 2020 when he started competing for Game Changer Wrestler (GCW), one of the hottest independent wrestling companies in the US. His first appearance was at GCW Just Being Honest in January of 2020, where he took part in a six man scramble match alongside Adrian Quest, Eli Everfly, Matt Vandagraff, current MLW star Slice Boogie and Gringo Loco (who won the match).

Since then Charlie has become a mainstay for the promotion, competing against the likes of Lio Rush, Tony Deppen, Marko Stunt, Jonathan Gresham and others. His most recent activity for the promotion was taking part in Bloodsport 7, where he lost to Yoya, and teaming with GCW stalwart Chris Dickinson. The duo defeated MLW star Jacob Fatu and Juicy Finau at GCW War Ready, just days before he suffered his injury.

Wrestling Inc. sends their best wishes towards Starboy Charlie as he works towards a speedy recovery.

