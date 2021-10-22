FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay) and The Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Hikuleo) will now challenge The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) in a three-way match for the Impact World Tag Team Championship this Saturday at Bound For Glory.

Both teams etched their opportunity when Robinson and Bey reached a controversial double pinfall. Although officials awarded the win to Robinson since he was the legal man, Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore decided to award both teams this shot. The Good Brothers were the ones who pushed for tonight’s match to take place.

This is the first time Bey and Hikuleo are competing for the tag titles together. Hikuleo came to Impact last month to help even the playing field for Bey during his long-standing rivalry with FinJuice.

Should FinJuice capture the titles from The Good Brothers, it’ll be the second time they’ve held these belts. FinJuice conquered the current champions for the titles at Sacrifice in March. They carried the championship for 65 days before Rhino from Violent By Design used his Call Your Shot clause to snatch the belts for his group.

Currently, The Good Brothers are on their second reign with the championship. They reclaimed their titles at this year’s Slammiversary against Violent By Design.

– Preluding Bound For Glory, Gail Kim will officially induct Awesome Kong into the Impact Hall of Fame. Kong’s induction announcement came at Knockouts Knockdown earlier this month. Fans will get to see her ceremony in its entirety on Countdown To Glory for free on Impact’s YouTube and Twitter pages and on FITE TV.

Below is the updated card for Bound For Glory:

Impact World Championship:

Christian Cage (c) vs. Josh Alexander

Impact Knockouts Championship:

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Mickie James

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship:

Decay (c) vs. The IInspiration

Impact World Tag Team Championship:

The Good Brothers (c) vs. FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay) vs. Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Hikuleo)

Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match:

Chris Sabin (#1) vs. Rich Swann vs. Brian Myers vs. Moose vs. W. Morrissey (#20)

Winner receives trophy and contract for a title shot of their choosing within one year.

Impact X-Division Championship (Vacant):

Trey Miguel vs. Steve Maclin vs. El Phantasmo

Impact Digital Media Championship (Countdown To Glory Pre-Show at 9:30 pm ET):

John Skyler vs. Crazzy Steve vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green vs. Tenille Dashwood