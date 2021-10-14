On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE will not have a December PPV this year. Instead, the New Year’s Day show, Day 1, will count as a December PPV.

WWE announced Day 1 this past summer. The show will be the first ever PPV held on New Year’s Day and will be held in the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. There will also be a New Year’s Eve SmackDown show at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

WWE had previously announced an unofficial PPV date for mid-December at the All State Arena in Chicago. It was originally reported that TLC would be that PPV. However, that appears to have changed, and the All State Arena show has been moved to a regular television event.

TLC has been a traditional December PPV event for WWE since 2009. WWE’s upcoming PPV schedule will be Crown Jewel on October 21 and Survivor Series on November 21.