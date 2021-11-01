Back in August, Wrestling Inc. exclusively reported that MLW signed a deal for a new weekly series based off the Azteca Underground storyline. The show would have had a tentative title of “MLW AZTECA” and would feature a different roster than the MLW Fusion roster.

In an update from the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the TV tapings were planned and ready to go, but a TV deal was not set in stone causing the plans to fall through.

MLW had announced TV tapings in September in Auditorio de Tijuana in early August. The plan was to work with The Crash, which would have hinted that Konnan would return to working with The Crash, though he would not be leaving his office duties in AAA..

MLW is reportedly still looking to return to Tijuana for a Mexico tour. It was previously reported that NJPW had prevented Will Ospreay from working this tour due to AAA talent working the tour.

Back in May of this year, Dario Cueto was revealed to be the owner of Azteca Underground. The former Lucha Underground owner had made various appearances on MLW TV asserting his authority over the promotion. However, mentions of Azteca Underground have been sparse as of late.

