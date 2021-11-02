Before her successful WWE Crown Jewel SmackDown Women’s title defense, Becky Lynch spoke with Wrestlingac.com’s YouTube channel about possibly reuniting on WWE TV with her husband, Seth Rollins.

Of course, at WWE Crown Jewel Seth Rollins lost to Edge in a brutal Hell In A Cell match. The Man was asked about whether or not she’d be open to realigning with her husband to take on WWE Hall Of Fame couple, Edge and Beth Phoenix.

“I mean, I am down for it but I don’t fancy their chances if they want to come at us. I think I’ll beat her. If ever she wants to come back, I’ll beat her.”

Rollins and Lynch both now find themselves on Monday Night Raw, which is the same brand as Edge. The couple has teamed together in WWE before during their feuds with Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin.

Phoenix hasn’t competed inside the ring since she was involved in the women’s Royal Rumble back in 2020, but she is still actively working with the company as a commentator for NXT 2.0. Phoenix and Edge having never teamed together.

