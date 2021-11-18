Beth Phoenix was a guest on Busted Open Radio recently where she spoke about Becky Lynch facing Charlotte Flair this Sunday at WWE Survivor Series. The NXT 2.0 commentator stated that there have always been real issues between the women in WWE. However, she noted there is now a bigger microscope on the talent.

“We’ve had big female stars before, right? But this is the first time that women are being featured in pretty much at the same level of the men,” she said. “We are having women main event tours or PPVs and WrestleMania and everything. These types of conflict have always existed, but we’ve just never had such a microscope on them. You’ve got these two women who are these massive stars that have done everything and their big personalities are clashing right now.”

Beth Phoenix then added that she can understand things from both of their sides.

“It’s really easy to see both perspectives and understand, ‘okay, I see Charlotte’s points.’ Charlotte is consistent as all hell, she performs at an excellent level consistently for years. She’s athletic, she can cut a promo, she looks the part,” she said. “Sometimes, all of those things, she said in an interview, rub people the wrong way.

“On Becky’s side, she started out as the underdog, I feel like she had to scratch and claw her way and then got over organically and has then reinvented herself,” Beth stated. “Whereas Charlotte’s been kind of the same character standing tall above the rest for a long time.”

Despite the reported backstage tension between Flair and Lynch, Beth Phoenix doesn’t see it as a bad thing.

“That’s good. The whole point of this is to get people talking,” she said. “They’re talking for the first time about two female superstars going at it. That is the topic of conversation dominating all media outlets. That’s what we wanted. Conflict is great, controversy creates cash. I guarantee you, both of these women know that more than anybody.”

Despite the issues they have had, Phoenix says wrestlers are bonded forever. She believes that they could end up having respect down the line for each other.

“I feel like in 10 years when there careers have come to a different place, like where I’m at, they’re going to look at it all differently. If you wrestled somebody, you’re bonded to them forever,” she said. “Whether or not it’s a friendly bond where you’ll hang out and have a glass of wine together remains to be seen. But I think they’ll eventually come to a point where they have that respect.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcriptions.