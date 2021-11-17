Bobby Lashley recently spoke with Josh Martinez on YouTube where he discussed Brock Lesnar. When asked about the classic dream match, Lashley claimed that Brock’s people don’t want it to happen.

“Because the people around him don’t want to make it happen,” he claimed. “I’m always prepared. I am in my final run, I have a few years left, but I am open for anything. I train, I’m always in shape, I’m always ready to go. So, it’s never something where you have to call me up and you have to wait months and weeks, I am ready to go right now.”

Lashley then spoke about the influence of MVP on his career. The former WWE Champion admitted that he actually created the gimmick with himself in mind, but then suggested it to MVP.

“I came up with something before that I actually wanted to do myself. But after talking with MVP and him coming back, I was like, ‘man, you know what? This might be something better for you. I still have a lot more in the tank, so let’s start running together.’ MVP is one of those guys where, one of my favorite quotes, ‘sometimes you have to believe in someone else’s belief in you.’ I think that is the biggest thing that MVP brought to the table with The Hurt Business,” Lashley claimed. “Because, not only myself but Shelton and Cedric, he really brought out their full potential. He got those guys the Tag Titles and he got me a World Title. It’s cool to make money and work with your friends, that’s what we are able to do.”

When it comes to the future, Bobby Lashley made it clear that he thinks the group has more to go. He believes another title run is in their future.

“I think those times are going to keep rolling,” he said. “I think we have so much more to go, I think we have another title run and another main event and a lot of things to go. So, MVP is my dude.”

