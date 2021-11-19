In a new interview with Bleacher Report, AEW superstar Darby Allin discussed his experience so far working with Sting in All Elite Wrestling. The former TNT Champion gave some insight on what the pro wrestling legend is like in the backstage area of the show.

“He’s amazing as a mentor. He’s the most humble guy. We sit there all day and just talk,” Darby said.

Being 28-years-old, Darby was still a young child when Sting was reaching new heights of success in WCW in the mid-90s. However, as he spends more time working with the veteran superstar, Darby Allin better understands what makes Sting such a special commodity.

“As for being someone I look up to, I was too young when he was killing it at the top of his game, but the older I get, the more I’m able to appreciate him,” he explained.

It’s been a common topic of discussion among AEW fans whether or not Darby Allin will one day split up with The Icon, Sting. According to Darby himself, there is no narrative inspiration for such a split to occur anytime in the near future.

“That’s not in the cards yet, ever. It’s different when there’s two young guys trying to prove to each other they’re better, but Sting has done everything twice. He has no ego. There is no reason he’d want to split up,” Darby Allin explained.

In his most recent match at AEW Full Gear, Darby Allin suffered a loss to the brash, loudmouth MJF. He also suffered a loss at the pay-per-view prior to that when he went one-on-one against a returning CM Punk.

Darby will return to action on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage when he goes one-on-one against WWE Hall of Famer, Billy Gunn. Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. for live coverage of the show!