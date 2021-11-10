Monday Night Raw star, Doudrop, recently spoke with Metro.co.uk about intergender wrestling. The Scottish star revealed one of her ambitions is to not just compete, but win the men’s Royal Rumble match.

“I know they have a pretty hard stance on things, but it’s always been a dream of mine to be the first woman to win the male Rumble,” Doudrop admitted. “Whether that even comes into fruition or not, we’ll see, but that’s always been a dream of mine. You’ve just gotta hope.”

Several women have competed inside the men’s Rumble over the years, with the likes of Kharma, Chyna, and Nia Jax having accomplished that goal. However, Doudrop remained confident that she can go one step further than them all and win the annual match.

“I think if anyone can do it, it’s gotta be Doudrop, right? I’d love to be in a men’s Royal Rumble,” she said. “I’d absolutely love to win it. I fancy my chances!”

Outside of competing inside the Royal Rumble, when it comes to facing members of the men’s roster, it is Randy Orton that she has her eye on. Orton was involved with Jax when she was part of the Royal Rumble in 2019, dropping her with an RKO.

“It’s gotta be Randy,” she said. Adding, “me and him have some historic beef over who the real Viper is.”

Of course, Orton is known in WWE as The Viper, with this being his nickname for many years. However, before joining WWE, Doudrop was known as Viper. WWE first changed her name to Piper Niven, and then again to Doudrop when she joined the main roster.

Doudrop is not currently booked for the upcoming Survivor Series PPV, but she began a storyline with Bianca Belair on Raw, as she cost her the chance to become the number one contender to the Raw Women’s Championship.