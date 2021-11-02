Last week it was reported Ring of Honor would be declining to renew it’s talent contracts following the conclusion of 2021, in preparation for a reboot of the promotion in the spring of 2022. In a new video on the Control Your Narrative YouTube page, EC3, who has wrestled for ROH since October of 2020, cut a promo referencing last week’s events, while speaking to his fellow wrestlers and fans about the negatives of corporate wrestling.

“You have been lied to your whole life,” EC3 said. “I have been seeing this from April 2020, but I have known it for so much longer. This lie is so blatant, so vivid, so audacious, it’s in your name; honor. Honor as we’ve been taught is a lie. There is no honor in what we do when we do it for them. Corporate wrestling, three letter brands, the divisive, toxic, delusional bubble that is the pro wrestling community. It’s all the same. Here is the bitter pill you must swallow. If you’re a fan, if you’re watching this, if it’s successful to you, you’re the problem. Now if you competed, if this is a dream, if you’re a performer, then you are just a gear in a machine. You are cattle, you are cannon fodder, you are binary, you are numbers on the spreadsheet. It takes and it takes and it takes and it gives you nothing.

“There is no honor in what we do or if we do it for others, because our leaders have failed you. The only person that will not fail you is yourself. To my fallen brothers, now is the time to take control. You can not play it safe, you must take the risk, you have to take the chance. You must jump head first into the unknown. I offer you my hand, and if you give your blood, I will give you your freedom. But if you grovel, if you conform, if you lay down now, you will die. You do not get honor in the ring, you only get scars. A callous body, a callous mind, a callous soul. Honor comes from purpose, honor comes when you choose to control your narrative. You’ve been warned.”

EC3 began his ROH career teaming with the Briscoe Brothers, which then gave way to a feud between the two sides. The former Impact Wrestling Champion and WWE star would later challenge for the ROH World Championship, coming up short against ROH Champion Bandido, Brody King and Demonic Flamita in a Four Corner Survival Elimination match.

In addition to ROH, EC3 has been heavily involved in the Free the Narrative promotion, which he owns. His most recent match for the promotion was at Free the Narrative II against Adam Scherr, best known as Braun Strowman from WWE.

You can watch the full video below.