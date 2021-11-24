During the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about his long time friend Hulk Hogan and recent comments Ric Flair made about the WWE Legend’s health. The WWE Hall of Famer said Hogan is following the mantra of saying your prayers and eating your vitamins while dealing with his health issue.

“He actually probably is because he’s overcoming a lot of physical challenges,” Hogan said. “I was just with Hulk a week and a half or two weeks ago and he is training. Although the training is a little bit different than it used to be, he’s doing his physical therapy four or five days a week, a couple hours a day. Gets home and spends another hour or two in the gym and is eating as healthy as he can eat and I’m sure he’s praying his heart out to try to get a lot of the mobility back that 17 back surgeries and a couple hip replacements will take away from you.”

Eric Bischoff continued to talk about WWE’s recent crop of releases this past week, adding to the over 80 superstars for the year so far. The former WCW President spoke about the chaotic nature of WWE right now but made sure to point out that he hasn’t spoken with his friend Bruce Prichard about any of the assumptions he’s making about the current state of the WWE.

“I rarely talk to Bruce because I know how under water he is most of the time,” Bischoff said. “I remember what it’s like being that under water and then having people just want to chat with me on a weekend or in the evening when I was overwhelmed with things I’ve been doing for the last 24 hours. I don’t reach out to Bruce much, I send him texts every now and then and we do occasionally chat. I certainly haven’t talked to Bruce about anything that goes on behind the walls of WWE, that’s just inappropriate as a friend. You never want to put a friend on the spot like that so I would never have that conversation.

“What I’m about to say is my gut, based on my short period of time being there a little over two years ago now and what we all see on television: it’s a mess. It is a creative, strategic, chaotic mess, from what I can see from the outside looking in. You have people in one or two Draft choices and poof, they’re gone. No explanation, no understanding.”

Eric Bischoff also continued to talk about his time with WWE in 2019 as the Director of SmackDown and his experiences during the WWE Draft. The former Director said the company was making changes on the fly, even during the live broadcast, about who was heading to what brand during that time. He shared that his experience at that time suggested to him that nobody plans long term in WWE.

“I could also say I was in WWE, I was working with Vince and the entire team every single day leading up to the launch of SmackDown on FOX and a big part of the focus of that was also the Draft. I am so glad I am not there or wasn’t there going into the draft because it is the most chaotic, unorganized mess I’ve ever seen. It’s just a mess and it wasn’t organized. It was very much a whim of the moment, there was some strategy involved, some debate in terms of the balance of talent on one show or the next. Also factor in USA had a voice in that as did FOX which was a new relationship. It was a mess, honest to god there was changes being made during the actual draft on live television. It was just the most chaotic thing I had ever seen. I’m convinced that long term planning, long term strategy creatively speaking, business is different, but if there’s a long term strategy it’s a mystery to everybody other than the people who say there is.”

