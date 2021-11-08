AEW’s Ethan Page joined Beckles & Recher to promote AEW Rampage in St. Louis, Missouri this past Friday night. He also talked about his transition to AEW from Impact Wrestling, something that he was a little nervous about at first.

“Honestly, I was genuinely nervous for a little while,” Page said. “But the transition was seamless. I really found my footing and am starting to grow my roots in AEW. Once they put me with Scorpio Sky, our chemistry was so natural. We have a beautiful bromance onscreen and offscreen. Things are great right now in AEW, and I definitely feel like a big part of the team.”

Page was also asked how seriously AEW takes mental health issues in the promotion. He described how AEW helps out talent, and said that Tony Khan is a boss that values hard work, but giving time off for necessary family time.

“It’s huge,” Page said. “We have emails and meetings, we have staff that looks out to people and will reach out to people. There’s a large amount of people that we can use as resources for things like that. I would say that AEW is a big family when it comes to the way we treat each other and think about each other. I’ll tell just one quick story — after the Coffin Match where I essentially died on television against Darby Allin, I came to the back and Tony Khan looked me in the eye, shook my hand, and gave me the week off next week. He told me to spend it with my family. Hard work gets rewarded and family time is valued by my boss. He has the best interest at heart when it comes to talent.”

Finally Page was asked what his dream matches would be, both in AEW and all time. He wound up giving three answers.

“I’ve been saying in every interview that I would love a singles match against Christian Cage,” Page said. “Sting was there, and so was (Chris) Jericho, and I’ve gotten to share the ring with both of those guys, so that’s pretty awesome. But I would say Christian’s next on my list. And my dream match of all time will always be The Rock, or an in his prime Razor Ramon.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Stories With Beckles & Recher and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription