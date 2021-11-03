Impact Wrestling has removed five wrestlers from its roster this week, with their profiles being taken down from the company website which has sparked question marks about their futures with the company.

PWInsider reports that the following names have been removed: No Way, TJP, Taylor Wilde, Petey Williams, and Tommy Dreamer.

The removal of Williams is one that makes sense as he has recently had a tryout with WWE. He was backstage at SmackDown last week where he was working as a producer for the company.

Former ECW star, Dreamer, is another name that isn’t too much of a surprise considering the controversy surrounding him following his comments on Dark Side Of The Ring. The company suspended him in the aftermath, although Busted Open Radio has since brought him back to the show.

However, it is worth noting that the company hasn’t officially announced that any of these names have been released. It was stated that sources haven’t made any form of comment, with these removals not to be taken as a guarantee of any releases.