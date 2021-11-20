On tonight’s AEW Rampage, the TBS Women’s Championship Tournament quarterfinals continued with Jade Cargill defeating Red Velvet. Cargill countered Velvet’s Final Slice and turned it into her Jaded finisher for the victory.
She will challenge either Thunder Rosa or Jamie Hayter in the semifinals. They will square off in their quarterfinal match next Wednesday on Dynamite.
On the other side of the bracket, Nyla Rose punched her ticket as the first semifinalist on Wednesday. She’ll go one-on-one against either Kris Statlander or Ruby Soho.
The finals of this event will take place on Wednesday, January 5, when Dynamite moves to TBS.
