On the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross spoke about the help he’s been receiving from his boss Tony Khan while dealing with his skin cancer issue. Previously, the AEW Commentator stated that his condition should leave him off of AEW television until December.

“AEW is good, Tony Khan has been fabulous with my care,” Ross said. “It’s basically ‘whatever you need, do it. Whatever you want to do, do it. I’m here for you 24/7.’ And it’s really good to have that relationship with the head honcho.”

The WWE Hall of Famer also received several messages on social media from numerous wrestling talent. One of the biggest names being The Rock, who shared a thoughtful stay strong message for the legendary announcer.

Ross continued on mentioning Christian Cage and the impact he’s had on the AEW locker room since his debut for the company. The former WWE Head of Talent Relations spoke about the wrestler he hired in WWE in the late 90s, as well as his relationship with Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.

“He’s a real good member of the team because he adds a lot of experience and he’s normally willing to share it with the young guys,” Ross said. “I think Christian has probably been a big help for Jungle boy and Luchasaurus. That’s who they’re married to right now. He’s still working, he’s still having a good time and he’s still contributing.”

While still talking about Christian, Jim Ross mentioned a famous phrase he was involved in the creation of. He revealed that Stone Cold Steve Austin’s infamous “WHAT” chant started from conversations he had with Christian during car rides.

“That was derived from Christian calling Steve [Austin] on his cellphone while he was driving and Steve would screw with Christian and say ‘what?’ like the signals were breaking up,” Ross stated. “That’s where the ‘what?’ came into play.”

