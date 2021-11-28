AEW will be returning to Chicago on February 2nd for an episode of AEW Dynamite, where they will be running The Wintrust Arena. The arena was the site for AEW Revolution in 2020.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that AEW could be risking burnout in Chicago with how often the company has been running shows there. Pre-sale tickets for the February 2nd show were made available earlier this week, and Meltzer noted that the ticket sales were the lowest for a pre-sale for an AEW show in Chicago.

Meltzer noted that not only are the pre-sale numbers the lowest they have ever been for an AEW show in Chicago, but it was also by a good amount. It should be noted that this was just for the pre-sale, and tickets went on sale to the general public this weekend.

More than 7000 tickets for AEW Revolution were sold on the first day tickets were put on sale. According to WrestleTix, 2470 tickets were sold for the February 2nd show pre-sale.

CM Punk announced the return after the most recent episode of Dynamite, which also took place in the Windy City. AEW will also be taping an episode of Rampage that night.