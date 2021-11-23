While Jon Moxley continues his rehabilitation from alcohol addiction, fans will get to see the AEW star and GCW World Champion in action; taped action. This Saturday, New Japan Pro Wrestling will air matches previously not seen, which includes a tag match featuring Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston taking on Suzuki-gun members Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki.

The match, dubbed a Philadelphia Street Fight, was taped one month ago in October at New Japan Strong’s Showdown event in Philadelphia. It is a rematch to the main event of AEW Rampage: Grand Slam in Arthur Ashe Stadium in September, where Moxley and Kingston defeated Archer and Suzuki in a Lights Out Match, with help from the Notorious 187 Homicide.

Prior to this Saturday, footage from the Philadelphia Street Fight had only briefly been seen in a trailer for Jon Moxley’s autobiography Mox. In said footage, Moxley and Kingston can be seen making their entrance for the match.

The Philadelphia Street Fight will be the first match of Jon Moxley’s that has aired since he voluntarily entered an inpatient program for alcohol treatment, as announced by AEW President Tony Khan in early November. Khan has maintained communication with Moxley’s wife, Renee Paquette, since and told reporters following AEW Full Gear that Moxley was doing well. As of now, there is no timetable for Jon Moxley’s return to the ring.

The taping of New Japan Strong’s Showdown from Philadelphia will air this Saturday on Fite TV. In addition to Jon Moxley’s match, the taped show will also feature Chris Dickinson in action, as the show was taped a month before he suffered an injury at New Japan’s Battle of the Valley event.