While speaking with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Paul Heyman spoke about his Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and the rumored matchup between him and The Rock at WrestleMania this year. The rumors have escalated as of late, with Reigns mentioning The Rock on several shows while promoting this weekend’s Survivor Series including appearances on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and with ESPN on the Keyshawn, JWill and Max show. Heyman gave his opinion on whether or not we’ll see The Rock vs. Roman Reigns in the main event of this year’s WrestleMania and why he sees another matchup as more box office.

“This coming April? Not a chance,” Heyman said. “Number one, I would want to spend a lot more time on that storyline instead of bum-rushing it. For something that enormous? I’d want more time in it. Number two, I think Dwayne’s schedule for next year is in place and he’s not available, and even if he was, I don’t think it would be a bigger box office at the moment than, if you look at a trajectory right now, isn’t it Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns? Did [Crown Jewel] end the storyline or did it make it more compelling, more intriguing [to see the rematch]?

“Or Big E, Big E vs. somebody, or Drew McIntyre? I don’t know. I could certainly make the case to see Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre as well. Is there a time and a place for Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne The Rock Johnson? Absolutely. Is Hollywood the place to do it? Seems like a natural place for The Rock to main event his final main event at WrestleMania but I don’t think this coming April is the place for Roman Reigns for Dwayne Johnson.”

Paul Heyman also spoke about Survivor Series this weekend and the matchup between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch given all the heat behind their friendship. The former ECW President said he’s excited about the match and gives the biggest reason why the women’s match is box office.

“Another very intriguing, very interesting match-up,” Heyman said. “No predictions, no spoilers. Doesn’t [bad blood] make for great box office? Doesn’t that make for great storytelling? Doesn’t that make for great intrigue? And that’s what so much of this industry is built on — intrigue.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit BT Sport with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.