WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently shared a photo of him via Facebook to show off his drastic weight loss.

Hogan informed that he has dropped to 275 pounds, joking that he is back to his 9th grade weight.

Back to my 9th grade weight 275lbs brother HH

Through most of his WWE run in the 80s, Hogan was listed at 300-310 pounds until he dropped down to the 275lbs-range during his early days with WCW.

Last month, Brooke Hogan provided an update on her father’s health, stating that his latest surgery might be “the winning ticket” and that he’s feeling great.

“He’s had so many surgeries, but this last one that he just had finally was like the winning ticket,” Brooke said. “So right now, he’s feeling great. He’s working out two hours in the gym every day. He’s still chugging along.”

However, contrary to Brooke’s comments, Ric Flair recently stated on his podcast that Hogan is “having some really bad health issues.” Eric Bischoff also provided a recent update on The Hulkster’s health.

Meanwhile, a fan on Twitter shared a few photos of Hogan at a private autograph signing earlier this week.

You can see Hogan’s Facebook post below, along with other recent photos of the pro wrestling icon.