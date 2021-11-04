Samuray Del Sol (f.k.a. Kalisto) made his debut with All Elite Wrestling this week on AEW Dynamite, teaming with Aerostar to take on FTR for the AAA World Tag Team Titles. However, that didn’t end up being the biggest talking point for him.

The former WWE Superstar had taken to Twitter to state that he had prayed to the late Brodie Lee before competing, stating that he was forever in his heart.

Prayed and talked to John(Brodie lee) before my match.. thank you for showing me your home @AEW and giving me the strength and energy I need it today 🙏🏼 forever your in my heart Hermano… — Samuray Del Sol® “Manny $” (@gloat) November 4, 2021

However, Del Sol received backlash for the post due to the fact he misspelled Lee’s real name, writing John when it actually should be spelled Jon.

Both Chris Jericho and Amanda Huber (Lee’s wife) took to social media to comment on the situation, with the former AEW World Champion simply stating that he spelled the name wrong. Meanwhile, Huber noted that there is no excuse to spell it wrong if you are name-dropping.

You spelled his name wrong. https://t.co/5xMymtqfzd — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) November 4, 2021

Why is that? I feel like it’s reasonable to expect a level of respect of spelling someone’s name right if you want to name drop them. — Amanda (@MandaLHuber) November 4, 2021

Del Sol has now responded to the situation, simply putting that his emotions got the best of him.