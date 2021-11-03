It looks like Sasha Banks heard the news of Samuray del Sol (fka WWE’s Kalisto) appearing on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

The WWE Superstar simply wrote “Samuray Del Sol” earlier today on Twitter after it was announced he and Aerostar will answer AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR’s open challenge.

On AEW Dark, FTR put out the challenge for their tag titles, but the Lucha Brothers were not allowed to answer the call since FTR is 2-0 against them.

Banks and Samuray are good buddies who have previously trained and traveled together with their spouses. Samuray was released by WWE in April of this year.

You can check out the current card for tonight’s Dynamite here.