Tay Conti revealed that she is no longer married and hasn’t been for a long time.

On the AEW star’s Instagram Stories, Conti was asked by a fan why she doesn’t post photos of her husband anymore and if she’s still married.

“Nope, we have been separated for a long time [kiss face emoji]” Conti responded.

Tay Conti married Jorge Conti, a Brazilian Judo fighter, in 2017.

Earlier this month, Conti went up against AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker at Full Gear. While putting on a good showing, Conti came up short in becoming champion.

She’s since teamed up with her buddy, Anna Jay, and defeated Willow Nightingale and Erica Leigh on yesterday’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

In other wrestler relationship news, Velvet Sky and Bully Ray both put out a message on social media yesterday. They announced an “amicable split” and said there was no animosity between each other. Also, Andrade El Idolo unfollowed his fiance, WWE Women’s SmackDown Champion Charlotte, on social media. The reason why is currently unknown though.