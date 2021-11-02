AEW star The Blade took to Instagram yesterday to talk about his recent struggles with mental health. Posting a picture of himself and his wife, AEW star The Bunny, Blade revealed his battles with anxiety, depression and confidence issues, and how he recently received help from AEW in his struggle with said issues.

“Hello, my name is Jesse Guilmette, and I struggle with anxiety, depression and confidence issues,” Blade said. “I first noticed an extreme spike in these feelings during the pandemic, which also made me realize I’ve suffered from these issues all my life. I just didn’t recognize what they were until then. So I reached out for help from some friends and family, tried a couple therapists and thought I had it under control from self-management. Until I had another spike recently. So I took more drastic measures this time and talked to the executives at All Elite Wrestling.

“Getting the courage to speak up to them was more difficult than it sounds, and I’d like to express a huge thank you to Doc Sampson, Megha Parekh, Tony Khan and everyone at AEW. When I’m not feeling the best, I simply remember that EVERY response I’ve received from the people I’ve opened up to has been incredibly positive and supportive. It’s feels good to tell you this and to take off my mask. It helps to talk about my struggles instead of holding them inside, and I’m feeling more confident and comfortable around people. Thank you for listening. I’m sorry if I’ve been distant lately. I love you and I can’t wait to see you soon.”

Blade is best known for being one half of The Butcher and the Blade tag team in AEW, alongside The Butcher, also known as Every Time I Die guitarist Andy Williams. The duo are a member of the Hardy Family Office stable, and recently challenged The Lucha Brothers for the AEW Tag Team Championships in September.

As Blade has focused on his mental health, he has taken a step away from the ring. His last match for AEW was on the October 6 taping of AEW Dark: Elevation, where he, the Butcher and fellow Hardy Family Office members Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen defeated Brock Anderson, Chuck Taylor, Lee Johnson and Wheeler Yuta.