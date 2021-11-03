The Godfather spoke with GOW Media 216 about the popular gimmick and in particular, the Ho Train, which was a key part of things. Over the course of his career, Charles Wright played a wide variety of characters, but this was certainly the most memorable and that was a big reason for it.

However, The Godfather doesn’t actually know who was responsible for calling it the Ho Train, but he did reveal an idea that Shane McMahon provided for the character.

“I don’t know, calling it the Ho Train, I don’t know who came up with that. Me having girls was me, but the move the Ho Train, Shane McMahon came up with that. But I don’t know who came up with calling the girls the Ho Train. But Shane was like, ‘when you do that splash, you should do something where you shoot them in and wind up, you remember Soul Train? You should do it like, Ho Train,’ and I was like, ‘okay, I’ll try it.’ The name Ho Train, I don’t know who came up with that, probably me, or my wife, my wife comes up with a lot of that.”

The WWE Hall Of Famer then went on to discuss the fact this wasn’t a character for him, it was how he lived his life, although he did stress that he didn’t ever cheat on his wife.

“Godfather is not a character, everything that I said I was doing, I was doing, I can’t put it no plainer than that. I owned a strip club in Vegas called Cheetahs, I was one of the owners of that, we sold it two years ago. I have been in the adult entertainment business all my life, if I was not wrestling I was working with them hoes. It was me.

“My wife has no problem with any of that, my wife has been through so much with them hoes over the years. God’s honest truth, I have been married to my wife 20 years and in 20 years I haven’t cheated on my wife with them hoes one time. That’s in 20 years. Go back to 20 years and a day and it’s a different story. When they made me the Goodfather, I almost quit man.”

