Three title defenses have been confirmed so far for Impact Wrestling’s next exclusive event, Turning Point, on Saturday, November 20. Those titles are the Knockouts, Knockouts Tag Team and X-Division Championships.

Mercedes Martinez will challenge Mickie James for the Knockouts Championship. After James retained her title against Madison Rayne on tonight’s show, Martinez made her way out to the ring to issue this contest, to which James formally accepted.

Martinez earned her title shot after winning the overall Knockouts Knockdown Tournament last month. She will be the second contender to challenge James after winning the title at Bound For Glory against the former two-time champion Deonna Purrazzo.

Also, on tonight’s show, Laredo Kid earned the No. 1 Contenders spot for the X-Division Championship after beating Rohit Raju, Black Taurus and Steve Maclin.

The current AAA World Cruiserweight Champion will go on to face the champion Trey Miguel, who captured the title at Bound For Glory last month. This will be his second defense after besting NJPW star Rocky Romero last week.

Lastly, the newly crowned Knockouts Tag Team Champions The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) will host a rematch against Decay (Havok & Rosemary), who they obtained it from at their debut match last month at Bound For Glory.

Below is an updated card for Turning Point:

Knockouts Championship:

Mickie James (c) vs. Mercedes Martinez

Knockouts Tag Team Championship:

The IInspiration (c) vs. Decay (Havok & Rosemary)

X-Division Championship:

Trey Miguel (c) vs. Laredo Kid

Turning Point will air exclusively on Impact Plus at 10 pm EST.

Stay tuned for more matches to be added in the coming weeks.