Bryan Danielson was asked to stay off a recent indie show by AEW President Tony Khan, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Danielson can work dates in Mexico and Japan if he wants to. Although, AEW has priority on any dates needed. Currently, traveling to Japan isn’t happening, so that’s out for the AEW star right now.

Indie shows are also an option for Danielson and the report noted a case of one being interested, but he was asked to stay off the show by Tony Khan. The event was in a market that AEW was interested in, but hadn’t yet visited. Khan requested Danielson to not work in that market until after AEW came into town.

The thought is it would be Danielson’s first appearance in that location since leaving WWE.

On last night’s AEW Full Gear, Danielson defeated Miro in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament finals to earn a future title shot.

Hangman Page won the AEW World Championship against Kenny Omega in the main event of the PPV. Khan called Page vs. Danielson a “dream match” but no date was set.

During last night’s post-show media scrum, Danielson had some interesting comments about Eddie Kingston.