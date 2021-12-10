5150 (Danny Rivera and Slice Boogie) are the new MLW World Tag Team Champions after defeating Los Parks (LA Park and El Hijo de LA Park) in a Philly Street Fight tonight on Fusion: Alpha. They won this match by joining forces with a 456 Headcrack on LA Park.

5150 made their MLW debut at Battle Riot III this past July. They’re led by wrestling legend and MLW mainstay Konnan.

The former champions, Los Parks, captured the tag team championship against the Von Erichs on the January 13 edition of MLW Fusion. They had a total of five defenses in their 297-day reign.

Below are clips from 5150’s victory: