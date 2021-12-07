Adam Cole recently spoke to the Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker podcast. During the conversation, the AEW star discussed the recent promo between CM Punk and MJF. During which, the two men mentioned Britt Baker several times.

“Well funny enough, I actually didn’t hear it until afterward. I was doing something else right before, so I had actually missed it,” Cole admitted. “To me, all I’m going to say is, everyone loves my girlfriend. What’s not to love? She’s the AEW Women’s World Champion, she’s one of the hottest, not women’s wrestlers, but wrestlers in the world. People cant help but talk about her. I can proudly say, that I am the one who stands by her side. She’s killing it.”

Despite the fact that Adam Cole was unphased by them name-dropping her, he did make it clear it won’t happen again.

“But I will say this. If MJF ever brings her up again, I’m going to slap the taste out of his mouth,” he stated. “So, not bothered by it. But if he does, I’m going to hit him in the face.”

Adam Cole then spoke about MJF in further detail. He admitted that he has followed his career closely and put over his in-ring work.

“I have kind of, in a lot of ways, closely followed MJF,” Cole revealed. “Pretty much his entire career, I knew him when he was younger and he was first getting started. Watching him develop into the talent that he’s become, at the age that he is, is miraculous to me. Like, if I was as good as he is at 25 years old, that would just be unbelievable. He has done such a fantastic job. Both in the ring, I don’t think he gets enough credit for how good he is in the ring. On the microphone, obviously, everyone knows how good he is on the microphone.”

Cole continued on further about MJF, admitting that his confidence impresses him. He called the young talent a fantastic performer.

“But the thing that impresses me the most is his confidence when he’s out there. Because you can’t teach that,” Cole admits. “From the way that he walks to the way that he dresses to the way that he delivers the stuff that he says, he’s a fantastic performer.”

