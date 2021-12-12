AEW Rampage on Friday night averaged 483,000 viewers in the fast nationals ratings, according to Forbes and Wrestling Inc.’s Alfred Konuwa. The show averaged 222,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo.

The total audience was even with last week’s fast nationals, while the 18-49 demo was down 2.6% from last week’s 228,000 viewers.

The final number is usually around 3-7% higher, so the final audience should be in the 497,000 – 516,000 range. Last week’s AEW Rampage averaged 499,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Rampage featured The Lucha Brothers defending the AEW World Tag Team Championship against FTR, the debut of Hook, and more. Full AEW Rampage results are here.

As previously reported, SmackDown on FOX averaged 2.172 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo in the overnight ratings. Konuwa noted that the 0.5 rating represented 629,000 viewers. In the overnight ratings, SmackDown beat Rampage by 183% in the demo and 350% in total viewers, although it should be noted that FOX is available in a lot more homes than TNT, and SmackDown is in prime time.

Final numbers for SmackDown and Rampage will be available on Monday.