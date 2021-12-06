Jake Paul will be fighting Tyron Woodley for a second time on December 18, following original opponent Tommy Fury pulling out of the fight due to illness. Before Woodley was named the opponent, however, an AEW star threw his name into the hat as a potential opponent. Tweeting earlier in the morning, Anthony Ogogo called out Paul for a potential fight.

“Jake Paul, you sh*tbag,” Ogogo tweeted. “I’ve seen one British tv star/sporting heartthrob has pulled out. This tv star/sporting heartthrob will happily take his place on 12 days notice. I haven’t had a pair of gloves on in 3 years but I’ll still spank you like the b---h you are. Fight me!”

Prior to his wrestling career, Anthony Ogogo was best known as a boxer, winning the bronze medal in the middleweight at the 2012 Olympic Games. As a professional, Ogogo compiled an 11-1 record, going undefeated in his first 11 professional fights before losing to Craig Cunningham in a fight for the vacant WBC International Middleweight Championship. Ogogo suffered a fractured eye socket during the fight, and the injury ultimately forced him to retire two years later. A fight with Jake Paul would’ve been Ogogo’s fight since 2017.

In addition to boxing, Anthony Ogogo also worked in reality TV, appearing in Big Brother: Celebrity Highjack in 2008 and Strictly Come Dancing in 2015 before signing with AEW in October of 2019. He made his official AEW debut in March of 2021, attacking Cody Rhodes and aligning himself with QT Marshall’s stable, The Factory. Anthony Ogogo would be defeated by Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing, and shortly after left TV to undergo eye surgery. He returns to AEW programming tonight on AEW Dark: Elevation, where he’ll team with Factory stablemates Aaron Solow, Nick Comoroto, and QT Marshall to take on Baron Black, JD Munoz, Shawn Hoodrich, and Tony Vincita.

