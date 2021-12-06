A piece of QT Marshall can now be found in at Planet Hollywood Disney Springs in Orlando, Florida. The AEW superstar has donated a pair of his boots, which he wore for his match against Paul Wight at AEW All Out, to Planet Hollywood’s collection of pop culture memorabilia. QT Marshall also signed the boots for the occasion.

“A full circle story if there ever was one!” tweeted Marshall, referencing his time working for Planet Hollywood.

A seventeen year pro wrestler, QT Marshall was employed by the Disney Springs Planet Hollywood during the early years of his wrestling career, starting as a bartender and server. He eventually was promoted to the positions of corporate trainer and restaraunt supervisor before departing Planet Hollywood in 2014 to focus on his career. Marshall appeared at the presentation ceremony for his boots, taking photos with fans and commentating positively on his time working for the restaurant.

“I am so honored to be able to have my boots on display at PH as I hold my experience working at the restaurant near and dear to my heart,” Marshall told WDWMagic.com. “I spent eight years of life there, working hard, developing meaningful friendships and making memories that I’ll never forget.”

Now several years removed from his Planet Hollywood experience, QT Marshall can be seen on AEW TV as the leader of the stable The Factory, consisting of Aaron Solo, Anthony Ogogo (who recently returned to action following recovery from eye surgery) and Nick Comoroto. Marshall is also one of the leader trainers at the AEW affiliated school The Nightmare Factory, alongside fellow AEW star Cody Rhodes. He was most recently seen on the Thanksgiving Eve episode of AEW Dynamite, where he was defeated by CM Punk in Punk’s hometown of Chicago.

You can read QT Marshall’s tweet below.