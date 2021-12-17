Darius Martin has spent most of the year watching AEW from behind the curtain, instead of performing in the ring. He’s currently working his way back from major knee surgery.

“It’s definitely frustrating,” Martin told One-on-One with Jon Alba. “Obviously, you never want injuries but honestly, I’m thankful that it came at a time when I’m fortunate enough to have this deal with AEW. AEW’s been great to me during it and I really feel all the love and support from them. I’ve been fortunate enough to have that at least.”

AEW signed Darius and his brother Dante Martin in November 2020. They quickly made an impression with fans as the tag team Top Flight. But Darius Martin was injured in March and underwent ACL surgery weeks later.

Darius Martin said he’s feeling good, rebuilding his strength, and trying to get cleared to return to the ring. All the while, he said he’s still backstage at AEW’s shows.

“I’m still on the road,” Martin explained. “They’ve still been paying me. I’m still lucky enough to have that job and financial security because of AEW. It’s just a great place. Tony Khan is an amazing boss who really values his employees and treats us as human beings. I’m sure you’ve heard it said a lot but Tony’s just the best.”

As Darius Martin works to get back in the ring, his brother Dante is making great strides as a solo act. He wrestled in the main event on last Wednesday’s Dynamite.

“Honestly, that’s been the highlight of this whole point. Obviously, mentally injuries kinda take a toll but the best part has been seeing Dante living up to the potential that I know he’s had because Dante has been mind-blowing since day one and I’ve lucky enough to see him grow into this but it’s really cool to see the rest of the world get to see it.”

