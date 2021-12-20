In an interview with Mirror UK, WWE star Austin Theory was asked who his dream opponent for WrestleMania would be. At first, Theory seemed to give out a pretty obvious answer given his current involvement with this individual over the last month of WWE Monday Night RAW.

“Mr. McMahon,” Theory said.

As it turns out, Austin Theory was only joking about facing the owner and chairman of WWE, and a man who has recently served as his on-screen mentor. Theory’s actual answer was WWE’s current Universal Champion on the Smackdown brand and arguably the biggest star in the company.

“I’m going to go for the head of the table, Roman Reigns,” Theory said. “This is a guy who has been around for a long time, he’s seen different things, he’s literally at the top. So I think, for me, that’s where I’m aiming myself and that’s where my sights are set.”

In a recent interview with Alternative Sport, Austin Theory had also indicated that John Cena was a potential WrestleMania dream opponent for him, with Theory stating he would like to retire Cena at WWE’s biggest show. Instead, his focus appears to have turned to Cena’s most recent rival following his brief WWE return this past Summer. To date, Austin Theory and Roman Reigns have yet to cross paths during the former’s two-year stint with WWE.

In the meantime, Austin Theory can be seen on RAW feuding with Finn Balor, in addition to his storyline with Vince McMahon. Theory attacked Balor on the December 6 edition of RAW, and this past week distracted Balor during a tag team match, allowing the Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode) to steal a win away from Balor and his partner, Damien Priest. Theory and Balor have also wrestled on WWE’s house show circuit recently, with Balor winning both matches to date.