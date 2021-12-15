Brian Myers was a recent guest on The Wrestling Inc. Daily where he discussed the spirit of ECW. Myers currently has a hit podcast series about ECW, Extreme Conversations, and Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor asked if Myers felt GCW has ECW vibes at the moment.

“GCW has those vibes, the underdog vibes. I think Impact Wrestling has those underdog vibes, you know? I’m there and when I first showed up I was like, ‘oh my god, this is the land of misfit toys.’ People who are underappreciated or never given a chance all coming together for this common goal of proving people wrong. I thought that was pretty rad and that was the ECW spirit for sure,” he said. “Giving guys chances that you never thought they would and seeing if they excel or not.”

As a member of the Impact Wrestling roster, he also touched on the partnership with AEW. He admitted he thinks the relationship is over, but Brian Myers thought it was great.

“I believe that scenario is over. Whatever it was agreed upon is all played out,” he said. “I thought it was a great partnership and really good exposure for everybody.”

Brian Myers also discussed AEW, generally, and the impact it has made. He admitted that they have changed the business.

“I love it. It’s changed the wrestling business, it’s incredible,” Myers admits. “I mean, it has changed everything, a legit number two, or equal at this point, right? A one and one, which for me, being in the business 17 years now, I’ve never been a part of something like that where it is two mega-companies going head to head. It’s just healthy for the business.”

