The National Wrestling Alliance returns to FiteTV Sat., Dec. 4, for Hard Times 2. Though home in Atlanta for the pay-per-view and subsequent TV tapings, Nick Aldis promises the legendary promotion has more touring dates already on the books — including one landmark NWA event “penciled in” for spring.

“The plan is for The Crockett Cup to be in Nashville this year,” revealed the two-time former NWA World’s Heavyweight champion, calling the previously unannounced detail “a scoop” during an exclusive Wrestling Inc. interview.

A cornerstone of NWA in the mid-1980s, The Crockett Cup Tournament first pitted tag teams from around the globe in 1986. Inaugural winners The Road Warriors were succeeded by Dusty Rhodes and Nikita Koloff in 1987; Sting and Lex Luger took the trophy a year later.

After a lengthy hiatus, PCO and Brody King — Ring of Honor’s Villain Enterprises — won the 2019 reboot, becoming the NWA World Tag Team Champions in the process. Dormant since the 2020 onset of the Coronavirus Pandemic, Aldis confirms the spectacular will return early in 2022 as NWA further embraces its past.

“One of the things I’ve enjoyed in my time with the NWA was the ability to breathe new life into things which have a tremendous amount of history and tradition attached to them, but haven’t always been celebrated in that respect,” Aldis said. “They were always things people talked about in the past tense.”

In sports, Aldis shared, fans form an emotional connection to the generations-long history of championships like Wimbledon and the Super Bowl. The same is true of pro wrestling, he pointed out. With “The Ten Pounds of Gold” returned to prominence, NWA can now turn attention to reestablishing other iconic elements of the promotion — like The Crockett Cup.

“In wrestling, there seems to be this almost addiction to ‘new’ — something new, something different,” he opined. “I think often we lose fans by not acknowledging the history and traditions of the business.

The Crockett Cup’s marks just another step in NWA reclaiming its unrivaled historic identity. In August, wrestling returned to The Chase in St. Louis for the first time in 35 years for NWA Empowerrr and NWA 73. Following By Any Means Necessary in Oak Grove, KY, NWA takes Hard Times 2 back to its Georgia stronghold.

It’s a stacked card, Aldis points out. New NWA World Champion Trevor Murdoch defends against Mike Knox. Tyrus puts the NWA World TV title on the line against Cyon with special guest referee Da Pope. NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille faces Melina. Mickie James defends the Impact World Knockouts Championship against AEW’s Kiera Hogan. Austin Aries returns from retirement to face ROH’s Rhett Titus. Mick Foley is scheduled for an appearance as well.

Not to be forgotten, Aldis faces one of the most personal fights of his career. Priding himself on being cool, calm and collected to the point of infuriating opponents, “The National Treasure” throws his “ice in the veins” mentality out the window to square off against long-time best friend Thom Latimer.

After being attacked by Latimer, who served as best man at his wedding, things have boiled over between the former “Strictly Business” teammates. At Hard Times 2, the former champ looks to teach the “Dollar Tree Nick Aldis” a lesson as only best mates can.

“Without defeat, you can’t appreciate victory,” concluded Aldis, “Saturday night, Thom will learn to appreciate victory after he tastes bitter defeat.”

NWA Hard Times 2 Broadcasts Live on FiteTV Sat., Dec. 4, at 5pm EST.

