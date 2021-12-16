FTR recently appeared on Barstool Rasslin’ where they spoke about their goals for 2022. They have been successful in 2021, but Cash Wheeler opened up about what they want to do moving forwards. He believes that they will claim gold again and he also touched on possibly facing two popular tag teams.

“I think we are going to be the first-ever two-time AEW Tag Team Champions,” the FTR star said. “In 2022, we are going to get the titles back and we are going to have the title run that we should have had the first time where we are world-beaters.

“We will defend it every time we get in the ring,” he claimed. “But we are never going to lose those again. A rematch with The Young Bucks. Beat the sh*t out of The Briscoes, hold titles everywhere.”

Dax Harwood then commented on their future as a tag team. The FTR star revealed they don’t have long left on their AEW contracts but they want to make an impact before that point. He also claimed that they want to win gold in Japan at some stage next year.

“There’s a difference between having great tag team matches and being a great tag team. I think 2022 going forward, we can be in that same conversation with Arn and Tully, Midnight Express, and Rock ‘n’ Roll Express. That’s my goal for 2022,” Harwood said.

“Because we don’t have very much longer on these current contracts. I don’t know what’s going to happen from there, but we have a short amount of time to accomplish the things we want to accomplish. Like winning the IWGP Tag Team Championships, obviously two time AEW Tag Team Championships, proving that we are the best.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Barstool Rasslin’ with a h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.