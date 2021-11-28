On the latest PWTorch.com audio show, Wade Keller discussed The Young Bucks signing a two-year contract extension with AEW and other AEW contracts that are set to expire in 2022.

Keller stated that there are wrestlers in AEW who are looking at their current contract situation and trying to figure out their next move.

“There are people I’ve talked to in AEW who are looking at their contracts and wondering what their deal is gonna be next time when their first deals come up,” Keller said. “And how much leverage they’re gonna have with WWE or New Japan or heck, GCW with their ticket sales these days or the indie scene as an option to book yourself. It’s gonna be interesting to watch.”

Keller then mentioned how AEW President Tony Khan was hoping to re-sign both Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega after securing The Young Bucks until 2024.

“I have heard the intent and the hope is that Cody and Kenny and Tony all come to deals,” Keller said. “There’s not signs that any of them want to leave or are disgruntled to the point that they shouldn’t be able to come to an extension but I don’t know the situation. Maybe Cody and Kenny already signed extensions and they kept it quiet. Actually, I’m pretty sure that hasn’t happened now that I think about it from people I’ve talked to. I think Cody and Kenny might be next in terms of signing extensions.”

Weller also mentioned how most of the original AEW roster members signed three-year contracts in the first half of 2019.

As reported earlier, AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker signed a contract extension in September, and Scorpio Sky recently inked a new five-year deal with the company.

We’ve also noted how MJF confirmed that his AEW contract expires in 2024.

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription.